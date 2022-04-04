WCDSB to discuss new recommendations after police called on 4-year-old student

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) is scheduled to meet Monday evening, to discuss the latest recommendations from a review into the removal of a Black four-year-old student from John Sweeney Catholic Elementary School by police in November 2021.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service confirmed to CTV News they received a call from a school principal regarding a student “in crisis”, who was said to be acting violently.

Police said the student was placed in a safe and secure room and when officers arrived they began working with the child to de-escalate the situation. A family member was contacted and drove the student home.

The school board maintains its actions followed provincially established policies and procedures. The review into the incident was ordered by the Ministry of Education after a complaint was submitted to the board.

Canadian advocacy group Parents of Black Children said they reached out to Education Minister Stephen Lecce in March, which ultimately prompted him to order the review.

Lecce previously said the review would be conducted by a third-party representative from the Ministry of Education, with a mandate to recommend actions to the board.

The details of the report have not been made public, but the submitted recommendations were published in the agenda for Monday’s WCDSB meeting.

In total, 14 recommendations have been outlined for the WCDSB along with five suggestions for the Ministry of Education.

The recommended actions to the WCDSB include:

Amend staff policies to ensure racism and forms of discrimination are subject to disciplinary measures

Review staff performance related to advancing human rights, anti-racism, and anti-discrimination; and hold senior level staff accountable for omissions found to perpetuate racism or discrimination

Hire Black and other para-professionals to consult, support and address student learning and behavioral concerns

Hire Black consultants to work with Black families to navigate special education, discipline, academic and well-being conversations and processes

Offer families accessible language around appeal process and access to supports for families

Hire and work with Black special education experts to address school identified behavioral concerns and support student learning needs. Include clear notifications, appeals and complaints procedures for families to access

Keep records to ensure timely relay of information to families whenever injury, holds, or significant escalations occur with students

Limit 911 services for kindergarten to Grade 3 as a last resort and include mutually-agreed upon time frame for when emergency supports will be engaged

Review and develop processes to ensure exclusion in kindergarten to Grade 3 does not negatively impact Black and other marginalized student groups

Develop a training plan for WCDSB superintendents and administrators leading up to, during, and following student exclusion

Develop a kindergarten registration/enrollment plan for families to discuss transition needs for students not entering from pre-kindergarten

Develop clear protocols to explain inclusion techniques, supports, timelines and appeal processes to families

Develop local policies and protocols around using containment/calming rooms

Mandatory professional learning, developed by Black and other racialized external experts, for administration and staff

The recommendations for the Ministry of Education include: