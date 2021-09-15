iHeartRadio

WDG Public Health issues COVID-19 alert at University of Guelph

image.png

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert Tuesday, in response to a large gathering that took place Friday at the University of Guelph.

Officials are asking anyone who attended the gathering to monitor for illness and get tested as soon as possible if they notice symptoms.

Public Health says no confirmed cases have been connected to the event but the virus is still circulating in the wider community.

