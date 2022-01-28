WDG Public Health removing requirements for remote work on Monday

The Guelph area's public health unit is easing up on residents needing to work from home if they can.

Ahead of the province's loosening restrictions Monday, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health announced it would be rescinding its previous request to require remote work at the same time.

The request asked that every business allow employees to work remotely, unless their position requires them to be at the workplace.

“In conjunction with the Province’s loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, my Letter of Instruction requiring remote work will be rescinded on Monday, January 31," said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer in a Friday statement. "While remote work is no longer required, I still urge individuals, organizations and businesses to make working from home an option wherever possible.”

Restrictions being lifted in Ontario on Monday include indoor dining, gathering sizes, and spectator capacity, among others.