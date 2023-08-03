'We all become one people': Newcomers to Regina given the grand tour of QCX

While those who have lived in Regina for a while are likely familiar with the summer time tradition of the Queen City Exhibition (QCX), many newcomers to the province are experiencing it for the first time.

“It’s exciting, I love it. I love everything about it and I’m here to explore more,” said Carolyne Karitanyi.

For her, the QCX is a brand new experience. She moved to Regina from Rwanda seven months ago – and now along with many other newcomers, she’s seeing what Regina has to offer.

“They want to be a part of our community, they want to know what’s going on,” Charlene Oancia - acting director of people services for REAL District - told CTV News.

“It’s a great way for new people and people who are existing here to welcome new people to come to our community, get to know them, introduce them to all sorts of different programs, businesses, job opportunities, and making friends.”

They are part of a group that stopped by REAL district to check out the QCX for the first time together.

This multi-year program is run in partnership with North American Midway and REAL – where over 300 new Canadians are invited to attend the Ex and all it has to offer.

“I came with my family to enjoy ourselves. There’s this many people and you are able to at least make friends,” said newcomer Olalekan Alogi.

For many in one group, they’ve been looking forward to this day for a variety of reasons.

“It’s really fun getting to know new people,” one young girl said.

“I meet new people, some are from my school so I can talk with them,” her little brother added.

Attendees can go on rides, catch a show, enjoy some food and even wait for the Flo Rida concert taking place in the evening.

“I’ve been hearing it for months and I can’t wait to see what’s happening today,” said Karitanyi.

This program is run annually and organizers are looking forward to bringing it back with even more newcomers next year.

For Karitanyi – it’s an experience she won’t soon forget.

“You see people who have come from all over the world,” she said.

“When they get to meet each other we all become one people.”