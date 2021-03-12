People from across Saskatchewan and around the country logged on to watch a candlelight vigil held virtually Thursday night to mark the one year anniversary of the pandemic beginning.

“As you can see, we all carry burdens," explained Karla Combres, a Life-Cycle Celebrant. "Whether yours is the death of someone dear to you, financial constraints, isolation or anything else, those burdens are lighter to bear when in community.”

The vigil opened with remarks from religious leaders, included prayers from First Nations, and a song from Thomas Yu, an internationally renowned pianist. Front line workers also spoke, as did other guests from across Saskatchewan.

The first half of the vigil touched on everything that has been lost since the pandemic began such as gatherings, jobs, hugs and lives. The second half focused on what many looked forward to once the pandemic is over, such as live concerns, dancing, church services and getting together with friends of loved ones.

It was one year ago Thursday that the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The first case in Saskatchewan was reported one day later.