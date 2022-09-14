'We all want a healthy ocean': Conservation expedition winds its way along Maritime coast

A diverse crew from all over the Maritimes is on a unique sea voyage, looking to learn more about our coastlines and ocean and share their perspectives with a wider audience.

It’s part of a long-running project from a group called the Students on Ice Foundation (SOI) which is dedicated to connecting students with experts from all kinds of disciplines.

"The goal of the expedition we're on now is to visit the southeastern shore of Nova Scotia, and also go all the way around the Bay of Fundy," Geoff Green, SOI Foundation founder and president, told CTV News.

The overall journey will be about 1,170 nautical miles, or more than 2,166 kilometres.

"This particular expedition that we're on is a little bit different -- it's not just youth,” said Green.

“It's a mix of scientists and artists, musicians, also industry members that are working in the marine sector as well as researchers; the Canadian Wildlife Service, Parks Canada, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans."

"Also, quite a big contingent of Indigenous participants, in fact, the ship is the only Indigenous-owned ice breaker in the world."

The voyage began on Sept. 7 and runs through Sept. 29.

The ship was in Saint Andrews, N.B., Tuesday.

Acadia University graduate student Jessie Wilson told CTV News the unique group was already learning from, and inspiring, each other.

"To see and experience this, with someone who sees the more artistic side of everything, it’s been eye-opening for sure," said Wilson.

Seated beside Wilson, artist Alanna Baird agreed.

"We get to look through each other's eyes at something that's near and dear to each of us,” said Baird. “But we look at it differently, and we are sharing that perspective with each other," said Baird.

Conservation is the ultimate goal, according to Green.

"We want to showcase the wonders of these places, how unique they are, in so many ways, especially ecologically,” said Green. “But also, in doing so, bring together all these different stakeholders that are involved in ocean research, ocean conservation, and ocean economy.”

He says it is critically important to better take care of our oceans, now.

“Every other breath we take comes from our ocean. It's not in great condition right now globally," said Green.

"The bottom line is we all want a healthy ocean."