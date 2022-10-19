'We also have to eat': Teaching assistants, markers at Dalhousie University go on strike

Low wages have forced some 1,500 part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University to hit the picket lines in Halifax, according to a spokesperson for the union representing them.

Gabor Lukacs says CUPE Local 3912 members have not received a raise in more than three years, despite soaring inflation.

The union, which has been without a collective agreement for more than two years, was not able to come to an agreement with Dalhousie University Tuesday night.

Union members officially went on strike at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, forming a picket line outside the Marion McCain Arts and Social Sciences building around 8 a.m.

“Our members were already badly underpaid two years ago compared to our peers at other comparable Canadian research universities,” said Lukacs in an interview with CTV News Wednesday morning.

He says the impact will be widespread and calls the strike “a last resort.”

“Our members love to teach, love students, but unfortunately, we also have to eat and pay bills,” said Lukacs.

Part-time academics teach courses as full-time professors do, however, they are hired on a course-by-course basis, are paid much less, and get no benefits, says Lukacs.

Teaching assistants, markers and demonstrators hold tutorials, run labs and mark assignments and exams, said Lukacs, adding they are “essential for students' learning experiences.”

He says courses taught by part-time academics in nearly every faculty at the university will be cancelled for the duration of the strike, as well as tutorials and labs led by teaching assistants. Exams and tests that are marked by CUPE members will not be graded during the strike.

In a press release Tuesday night, Dalhousie University said it was “disappointed” with the outcome.

“We recognize the value CUPE members bring to our campus community and share a commitment to achieving many of the goals the union brought to the table,” the university stated. “We believe the university’s final proposal was both significant and responsive to the union’s concerns.”

Dalhousie said its final proposal, which was presented to the union before talks broke down, would be made public on Wednesday in an effort to be fully transparent.

Lukacs says CUPE has the support of several other groups on campus, including the student union, the faculty association and other labour unions.

“I would like to ask members of the public, students, members of other unions to come out to the picket lines and walk with us and support us,” said Lukacs.

CUPE 3912 is Nova Scotia’s largest university union. It represents more than 3,000 academic employees in four bargaining units at Dalhousie, Mount Saint Vincent and Saint Mary’s universities.