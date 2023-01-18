'We are a winter city': Full length of river trail at The Forks officially open

The Nestaweya River Trail has officially opened to its full length.

The trail stretches six kilometres and is on both the Assiniboine and Red Rivers.

"It's incredibly important for our city," said Clare MacKay, the chief communities officer for The Forks North Portage. "We are a winter city and I think as time goes on, we continue to reclaim that, not look at it as something that detracts from us, but something that actually creates us."

MacKay said the trail is for everyone and can be accessed multiple ways – from cross-country skiing and bike riding to skating and walking.

"It is really an opportunity and a low barrier way for everybody to come together."

There are several access points throughout the city that people can use. A full list can be found online.

Click the video above to see a bird's-eye view of what the river trail looks like.