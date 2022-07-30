'We are all equal today': Free block party brings entertainment to Hamilton Road

As music played on one of London’s newest flex streets, a diverse crowd sang, danced and clapped to the beat.

At the crouch block party on Sackville Street and Hamilton Road, free live entertainment, food, games and prizes gave a much-needed pick me up to residents in the neighbourhood.

“It’s great, I can’t believe this is here,” says Linda, a woman who was thrilled to be able to get a much-needed free meal.

The festival was put on by the Crouch Neighbourhood Resource Centre (CNRC) and was back for the first time since the side road became a flex street in 2019.

“We're really happy just to be celebrating the unique aspects of this neighborhood,” says Jennifer Martino, director of CNRC.

She adds, “There are people of all kinds of cultural, social and economic backgrounds, and Crouch Neighborhood Resource Centre works for the well being of all the people in the neighborhoods. We have basic needs services, but we also do things like child and youth programming and community development.”

Martino says the area surrounding CNRC is one of the lowest-income neighbourhoods in London, and many residents face challenges on a daily basis.

“There's something for everyone today,” says Martino. “There are children's activities, food, music and games, but the most important thing is that everything here today is free. You can dance, you can listen to music, you can eat a freezie, you can have some lunch and you don't need a single cent in your pocket to have a good time. We are all equal here today.”

Music played on stage all day long, including Dealerz Choice, who took the stage just after noon.

“I’ve been playing East London for 30 years,” says Chico Sanchez, one half of Dealerz Choice. “This area can be a tough one, but something like this is great because you can see how much fun all these people are having.”

CNRC offers a range of neighbourhood-based social, recreational and educational programs.

They also provide residents with emergency food and hygiene, basic needs and leadership opportunities and after school programs.