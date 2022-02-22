"We are asking for more help": Maritime impacts of the Russia-Ukraine crisis

As Russia orders “peacekeeping” troops into two break-away regions of Eastern Ukraine, the Canadian government is continuing to exhaust diplomatic efforts to help avoid further conflict between the two countries.

“I think that is good and not only for Ukraine, but for Russia and for the world,” said Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino.

In a statement Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Russia has imposed a “serious threat to the security and stability of the region.’

Alexander Melnyk’s parents and grandparents were from Ukraine and he keeps close ties to the country to this day.

"That is where our roots are. We love the culture, the language, the songs and it’s very meaningful,” said Melnyk, who was saddened but not surprised by Russian troop movements.

Melnyk fears a full-scale invasion is now inevitable, and he is hoping for Canada to offer swift assistance.

"We need military equipment that will help our army to stand up to Russia," said Melnyk. "And we need economic support. The economy has been hard hit by the war and the losses that we have incurred.”

Ukrainian Canadian Congress Nova Scotia Branch President Andre Mereshuk does not expect Canada and the western allies to go to war for Ukraine. However, like Melnyk, he said an overall continuation of the Canadian support already given is crucial.

“Right now, we are asking for more help and of course we need more financial help as well,” said Mereshuk, who acknowledged dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin makes the situation unpredictable and unstable. “I think we all agree on and understand that Putin is not an honest person.”

Cape Breton University political science professor Tom Urbaniak has experience as an election observer in Ukraine.

“If the international community is not firm and resolute, this is going to be an enormous tragedy,” said Urbaniak who believes sanctions on Russia could work as a deterrent, but only if they are firm and hard-hitting.

"It would have to be the inability of companies that do business with Russia to access international current market and sanctions might also include revoking visas for all Russian citizens who are residing in democratic countries."

Urbaniak says some Russians could also have their dual citizenship revoked, to show Russia that there will be consequences for an invasion of Ukraine.