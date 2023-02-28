'We are expecting delays': Saskatoon businesses say drawn-out bridge construction will hurt sales

Saskatoon motorists should prepare for traffic delays as crews begin construction on one of the most travelled stretches of road in the city.

Construction on the 40-year-old Circle Drive Bridge is expected to take more than nine months, with signage and detours put in place Tuesday morning signaling the beginning of the extensive work.

"We started preparation for this project even last year," Todd Grabowski, the city's director of asset management said. "We are expecting delays with this project."

Until November, two-way traffic will be limited to two lanes in one direction and one lane moving the other way. For the first four months, westbound lanes will close. For the remainder of the timeline, eastbound lanes will close.

To extend the life cycle of the bridge, asphalt is being removed off the surface as well as concrete repairs on the surface, piers and abutment. The most time consuming aspect of the work is replacing the interior barrier on the bridge.

Although it seems like a long time for traffic to be limited, Grabowski said it's rare for construction to begin in winter, but the demolition isn't weather dependent.

Multiple departments at City Hall are paying close attention to how traffic will be affected in the first week to see what adjustments can be made across the city.

"We're going to be monitoring key intersections throughout the whole city with our traffic group and there'll be looking at any modifications they make such as signal timings and things like that to allow for traffic to move a little bit better," Grabowski said.

The last time Circle Drive North Bridge caused this kind of traffic disruption was when a third lane was added in both directions in 2005, but unlike that project, motorists now have the option of taking Chief Mistawasis Bridge or the Gordie Howe Bridge to get to a destination.

Dutch Growers owner Jill Vanduyvendyk is prepared for a variety of scenarios, but she says construction on any major route in the city has affected sales in the past.

"A lot of, especially retail, is impulse. So you're driving by somewhere and you go, 'Oh, let's stop there,'" she said. "So it's going to affect people in their shopping patterns for sure."

Vanduyvendyk is planning to extend store hours to accommodate, but being a business that depends on the spring season so heavily, she's expecting less people in the store for most of the next year.

"We have a lot of people coming for an influx period of time," Vanduyvendyk said. "We have six weeks to get all of our bedding plants, trees, shrubs -- everything like that sold and into people's hands once that frost comes out of the ground and people get into planting season before they head to the lake."

At the top of her wish list is a speedy construction season and the city rerouting commercial traffic. Short of that, she's ready to react however she can.

Grabowski said the early start allows the construction to be finished in one season as opposed to two or even three seasons, but he's not expecting construction to wrap up any quicker than the nine-month timeline the city has established.

"So for our sake, we're anticipating it to be nine months and if it's done earlier, that would even be better," she said.