'We are forever crushed': Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. shooting remembered as heroes at joint funeral

The two officers gunned down in an Innisfil home last week are being remembered as heroes at a joint funeral in Barrie today.

A police procession and funeral were held for Const. Morgan Russell, 54, and Const. Devon Michael Northrup, 33, after the officers were killed when responding to a disturbance call on Oct. 11.

“As parents, losing a child to a premature and violent death it's unbelievably painful.One we prayed that would never happen but here we are,” Northrup’s father Ron said at the service.

The funeral service was attended by the families of Russell and Northrup, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, members of the South Simcoe Police Service and representatives from other police services, emergency services personnel and officials.

Northrup had six years of service with South Simcoe Police and is survived by his spouse fellow South Simcoe police Const. Annie Romard, his parents, retired RCMP officers Ron and Heather, and his beloved dog Roxy.

Russell was a 33-year veteran of the service and is survived by his wife of 27 years Marisa and their two adult children Madelaine and Maggie.

Northrup’s spouse said Oct. 11 started out as a normal day before their lives were changed forever.

“We woke up, made a fresh pot of coffee and had a dance party in the kitchen,” she said.

“Devin left early for work, which never happens, kissed me three times before he left like he always did, and as always before one of us walked out that door we said stay safe,” she added.

She said she’ll always remember his “infectious laughter and smile, and his giant hugs.”

“Devin had the biggest heart and held those he loved very close to him. If you were lucky enough to be let into his tightly knit circle, you were very special. He loved his family, he loved his friends and he was our protector.”

Northrup’s parents said their son knew he wanted to be an officer since graduating high school and loved serving the community where he grew up.

“Devon was so anxious to get started in policing he did join South Simcoe and happily accepted that he would be close to his home where he grew up,” his father Ron said.

“We are forever crushed by the loss of our beautiful son, your fellow officer and friend and the future that he was robbed of,” he added.

Retired South Simcoe Police Staff Sgt. John Chalmers worked with Northrup and said he was on his way home before he attended the disturbance call.

“He was doing a warrant the next day, early with the ERU (Emergency Response Unit) and he was basically ready to pack up, do his notes and get out of there. He could have stayed in the office, cleaned up a few things, (but) not Devon,” Chalmers said.

“He heard the call and put himself on it. He was not asked to go. This is who Devon Michael Northrup was,” he added.

Russell’s wife and daughters spoke about how he was a loyal and loving family man.

“In the wee hours of October 12, Madelaine, Maggie and I lost our source of strength, our confidant and our advisor. Morgan was truly the kindest, most loyal and loving husband and daddy that anyone could ever want. We were so lucky to have Morgan as a part of our family unit for as long as we did. And I hope that one day we will learn to accept this crushing loss,” Russell’s wife Marisa said.

His daughter Madelaine described her father as a courageous police officer and doting father.

“My dad was with us every second he possibly could be and he always put us first. He loved playing with us and joking with us and he always gave the best advice. It was truly the four of us against the world. I don't think I am capable of loving anyone as much as I loved my daddy and I will miss him more than anything,” she said.

Russell, known as Moe to his family and friends, is being remembered by his colleagues as a calm and professional officer who was dependable.

“PC Russell was a great officer to his community and the service. Morgan was always there and ready to go early for his platoon shift, emergency response unit, marine unit, anything he was involved with,” Chalmers said.

Acting South Simcoe Police Chief John Van Dyke was only in his role for less than two weeks before the shooting happened.

"The feelings of shock and horror we all experienced upon learning about their senseless brutal deaths and the grief and sadness that followed has been a crushing weight to bear for our members and their families. But we are here to support each other during this time of sorrow and anguish," he said at the funeral service.

Premier Ford said he met Const. Northrup once and that he was a sincere and funny person who lit up every room he was in.

"I had the honour of meeting Devin once and I have a picture of both of us together that means so much to me. And although his time as an officer was cut tragically short Devin left a legacy to be proud of," Ford said.

President of the South Simcoe Police Association Sgt. Leah Thomas was friends with both officers and said they were the "epitome of gentleman."

"They were the embodiment of our core values. Teamwork, integrity, respect, inclusive, courageous, professional, accountable, and compassionate. Policing simply wasn't simply a job for Morgan or Devon. It was their calling," she said.

Following the funeral, the caskets were loaded into hearses and escorted away for private burial ceremonies.

HUNDREDS OF OFFICERS LINE PROCESSION

Hundreds of officers from police services across the nation participated in a funeral procession for the officers Thursday morning.

The procession began at around 9:20 a.m. and travelled from the Adams Funeral Home and the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home to the Sadlon Arena for the joint and private funeral in Barrie.

Several of road closures were in effect this morning for the procession, which members of the public were welcome to watch along the route.

Members of the Toronto Police Service attended the procession, including Chief James Ramer who said it was important for the service to pay their respects.

“This is one big team. There’s different patches on the shoulders but everybody comes together. We’re trained very well in this country, trained very well in the province, we integrate very well,” he told CP24.

Ramer along with thousands of members from police services across the nation gathered in Toronto for a procession and funeral for slain Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong last month.

Hong was one of three victims fatally shot by a gunman in a shooting spree that spanned the Greater Toronto Area.

Hundreds of officers greeted the caskets when they arrived at the Sadlon Arena.

SIU INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

The two officers were fatally shot when responding to a disturbance call at a residence near 25th Side Road and 9th Line in Innisfil, on the evening of Oct. 11.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the officers did not draw their firearms before they were shot.

A third officer arrived at the home and exchanged gunfire with the suspect before the shooter died, according to the SIU.

Although the SIU has not confirmed the 22-year-old shooter’s identity, CTV News Toronto has identified him as Chris Doncaster through family friends and an ex-girlfriend.

The SIU has assigned six investigators and three forensic investigators to the case.

The SIU investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.