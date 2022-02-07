'We are heading in the right direction': 702 COVID patients in hospital, 47 in ICU in Manitoba

Manitoba's public health officials say the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is beginning to plateau, though they are still higher than public health would like.

According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, there were 702 COVID-19 positive patients in hospital Monday morning.

Dr. David Matear, the health system co-lead of Unified Health Sector Incident Command, said this is a drop of 14 compared to Sunday.

"The good news is that these numbers have continued to plateau in recent days. In the past week, we've seen the number of COVID-positive patients hospitalized decrease by 4.5 per cent," he said.

"We are heading in the right direction."

Matear said as of midnight, there were 109 adult patients in ICU – including 47 COVID-positive patients. He said there are also two COVID-positive patients in the pediatric ICU.

"While new COVID admissions to ICU are still higher than we'd like, these numbers are coming down from what we were seeing a week or two ago."

According to the dashboard, there are a total of 1,600 deaths linked to COVID-19.

The province added 258 new COVID-19 cases – though public health officials say this number is underreported, as positive results from rapid tests taken at home are not included.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Manitoba is 123,739, including 18,544 active cases and 103,595 reported recoveries.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate is 27.3 per cent.