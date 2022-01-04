'We are heartbroken': Beloved COPE Services Dog dies
A beloved familiar furry face within the COPE Services Dog community has crossed the rainbow bridge.
COPE Services has confirmed that Buddy, a loveable Golden Retriever, has died at age 16.
"As you can imagine, we are heartbroken. Losing dogs is the most difficult part of COPE," Kim Jeffrey from COPE Service Dogs says.
COPE, which stands for Canine Opportunity, People Empowerment, is an organization that was created more than two decades ago, which trains and raises dogs to become service dogs for people with disabilities. The dogs are also placed in schools for students in a program called Canines in the Classroom.
Buddy began as a COPE service dog and later transitioned into a Canines in the Classroom dog, providing support for high school students.
He was also the inspiration behind Buddy Paddles Simcoe, an annual stand-up paddling event around Lake Simcoe that raises money for COPE due to his love of the water.
During his 16 years, Buddy provided support for countless students across Simcoe County.
"He touched so many lives of students that were struggling. The world definitely needs more Buddy's," Jeffrey says.
