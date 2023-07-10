'We are here to stand our ground': Protesters remain at Winnipeg landfill despite order from the city

Protesters at the Brady Landfill say they are standing their ground despite an order from the city to remove their blockade by noon today.

Wooden boards and tires along with a large shipping container sits across the road at Brady Landfill, blocking the entrance to the landfill. Behind it is the camp set up by protesters calling for action from the government.

Protesters tell CTV News they have no plans to vacate the site.

"Something had to be done," said Tre Delaronde, one of the protesters. "Obviously, we are all frustrated right now with the government of Manitoba here."

The blockade began Thursday evening after Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said the province would not move forward with a search of the Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran.

Alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with their deaths, as well as the death of Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found last year at the city-owned Brady Road Landfill. He has also been charged in connection with the death of an unidentified woman whom Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman. Her remains have not been found.

"Pretty much like a punch in the face, that is what it feels like – a punch in the face where your nose starts to bleed," Delaronde said.

"None of our women deserve to be in the landfill – they are not trash. They are human beings, they are very sacred human beings."

Late last week, the City of Winnipeg gave the protesters until noon Monday to remove their blockade, saying the full operation of the Brady Landfill is essential.

"The blockade is a violation of both City By-laws and provisions under provincial legislation, and is placing the City at risk of violating environmental licence requirements," the city told CTV News in a statement Saturday.

"We have determined that these actions constitute an emergency to the health and safety of the citizens of Winnipeg and users of the facility."

Police liaisons were at the landfill Friday when the order was given to the protesters.

Delaronde said the group is not looking for any confrontation.

"All peaceful means on our side. We're not here to provoke the police force, we're not here to provoke any government," he said. "We are here to stand our ground, to keep the peace, and remain vigilante in unity."

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has said it will be at the blockade Monday at noon, when it anticipates the city will move to remove the blockade.

This is a developing story. More to come.