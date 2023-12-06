'We Are Hockey': New exhibit puts South Asian heritage at centre ice

A new exhibit unveiled in Winnipeg aims to explore South Asian history in hockey, and the impact of Canada’s national sport on the country’s cultural identity as a whole.

The exhibit is titled “We Are Hockey”. It was created by Sikh Heritage Manitoba, supported by True North Sports + Entertainment, and curated by Satwinder Kaur Brains, a professor with the South Asian Studies Institute at the University of the Fraser Valley.

“It was her vision to tell the story of South Asians as they’ve ascended to the most premier league of hockey – the NHL,” said Parminder Sikh Gill, president of Sikh Heritage Manitoba.

The organization says the exhibition engages with issues of decolonization, race and ethnicity while exploring the privilege and power dynamics within settler communities.

The panels in the exhibit are translated into both English and Punjabi.

The exhibit will be open to the public until March of 2024 at the hockey for all centre, where the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose practice.

David Sattler, general manager at the hockey for all centre, says the exhibit is part of a larger initiative by True North Sports + Entertainment to grow the game, making it more accessible for diverse and underserved groups.

“As we look to build our relationships within the South Asian community, the “We Are Hockey” exhibit is the perfect complement to our work and vision to provide access and diversity in sport,” he said.

Elements of the exhibit will also be displayed at South Heritage Night, happening at Canada Life Centre on Dec. 16 when the Winnipeg Jets host the Colorado Avalanche.