'We are just excited': Snow Valley opens for another season

Skiers and snowboarders were out enjoying the start of ski season as Snow Valley opened its doors Saturday morning.

Shawn Balog, Snow Valley general manager, told CTV News everyone is excited for another season of skiing and snowboarding.

“So far it’s been going great,” she said. “Conditions are really good.”

The ski hill has opted into using the Restrictions Exemption Program to help keep visitors safe.

That means all users will need to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours to enjoy the hill and indoor facilities.

Day pass holders must show proof of full vaccination or a privately paid negative test result before being granted access to the hill.

Season ticket holders who are fully vaccinated will be vaccine-verified and will not need to show proof of vaccination again. Those who are using negative test results will be required to show their test proof each time, upon entry to the park grounds.

Masks only need to be worn indoors, and there are no more capacity limits outdoors.

“We are fully open,” Balog said. “We are just excited to have a really great season this year.”