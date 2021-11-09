'We are kind of a hot zone': Amherst residents worry after spike in COVID-19 cases after faith-based event

COVID-19 testing has popped up at the Amherst Fire Department, bringing out residents concerned about case counts.

"With the amount of cases, we are kind of a hot zone, so its better to be safe than sorry," said resident Stephanie Chapell.

Fellow resident Joseph Murphy says he's worried.

"It does worry me a lot about them opening up the border, too," he said.

The area has seen a recent increase in cases, with 53 active as of Tuesday.

There is also growing concern over an outbreak at East Cumberland Lodge, a long-term care home in nearby Pugwash, N.S.

There is community spread, says public health, as a result of a faith gathering in the area last month, although it won't confirm where.

"It was a multi-day gathering and there was approximately 100 people that attended the gathering," Dr. Shelley Deeks, Nova Scotia's deputy chief medical officer said on Monday.

One Amherst church did hold such an event in late October.

The pastor for Gospel Light Baptist Church would not speak to CTV News on camera, but Pastor Robert Smith calls what happened "unfortunate" and told CTV the event followed the rules for faith gatherings, which do not require proof of vaccination.

He says parishioners did what 811 told them to when they learned of an exposure.

"On Friday, Dr. Strang did reach out to faith-based leaders to clarify when proof of vaccine requirements are needed," Deeks said.

Smith says 70 per cent of parishoners at the church are fully vaccinated, and the church is working with Nova Scotia Public Health.

Health officials say the outbreak at East Cumberland Lodge is linked to a faith event.

Seventeen residents at the home have tested positive, along with two employees. One resident is in hospital.

"East Cumberland Lodge was one of the members who have had excellent uptake on their vaccinations," said Michele Lowe of Nursing Homes of Nova Scotia Association, the group representing care homes in the province.

Lowe says all residents, and 96 per cent of staff at the lodge have their shots, but community spread, means heightened concern.

"This is where, as a community, we need to support people to get tested through rapid testing," Lowe said.

That is something the area's MLA says should have been happening here sooner.

"Public health and government took away asymptomatic testing from us here," said Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin.

And, she says, take-home test kits aren't widely available either.

"Fully available in HRM, but not in rural Nova Scotia," Smith-McCrossin said.

Public Health says 122 COVID-19 tests have been completed at the Amherst pop-up site since Monday.