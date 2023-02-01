'We are losing faith': Cape Breton family's Fiona damage gets worse

More than four months after Hurricane Fiona hit Atlantic Canada, people are still dealing with damaged homes as they wait for help from insurance companies and provincial aid programs.

Thomas Lynk and his young family are one of many still waiting for help and as time goes on, their living conditions are only getting worse.

"We are losing faith. To be honest with you, we are losing faith," Lynk said.

Last week, water spilled through the ceiling of Lynk's home into buckets below.

Since then, another big rainstorm passed through the area, causing the already damaged part of the ceiling to become worse.

"Parts of the ceiling has collapsed and almost hit me," Lynk said. “Thank God the kids weren't there.”

The area's MLA has tried to help the family for months. He was shocked to see the latest damage.

"They need the help and they need it now," said Fred Tilley, the Northside-Westmount Liberal MLA. "And just the red tape of this situation is, again, the only word I can use is unacceptable."

On Tuesday, a Louisbourg, N.S., couple who have been unable to live in their home since Fiona shared their story with CTV Atlantic.

A day later, another family in the community came forward with insurance frustrations.

"I need my house to be completely done over. I need a new barn. I need a new fence," said homeowner Glenn Shepard.

Shepard said he lost thousands of dollars in valuables inside his barn, and his basement is damaged.

However, he has yet to receive an insurance offer that satisfies him.

"They only offered me a quarter of what I'm asking for. I'm fighting them, and I'm not backing down, not one little bit," Shepard said.

Nova Scotia's Office of the Superintendent of Insurance told CTV News in an email that the province saw an unprecedented number of claims following Fiona.

Still, they expect insurance companies to be responsive and provide timely information.

They add the office has received only one Fiona-related complaint, and that they are working on a resolution.

As for the Lynk family, they say an insurance adjustor visited their home last week but they haven't heard anymore since.

Now, they face this weekend's minus 20 degree temperatures in poor living conditions.

"We should be able to manage, but if it comes down to it, we do have a place where my wife and the kids can go," Lynk said.