Rising COVID-19 case numbers and an increasing test-positivity rate have quashed any hope of B.C. easing province-wide restrictions at the end of February.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry broke the news at her coronavirus briefing on Thursday, revealing that several of the key metrics officials monitor to determine the severity of the pandemic have taken a turn for the worse.

"We are continuing to watch these indicators and when we have confidence that they are slowing in a sustained way, that is when we'll be able to ease restrictions," Henry said. "But we are not quite there yet."

B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for new cases topped 500 this week for the first time since mid-January. Henry said the number of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has also "crept up" to 6.7 per cent, with the Fraser Health and Northern Health regions at 8 per cent and 11.5 per cent, respectively.

The province's reproductive number, which is an average of how many additional infections are generated by each new case, has also surpassed one.

"What that means is that there's potential for rapid growth if we're not careful," Henry said.

"This tells us that every person, on average, who's infected is spreading to more than one other person. This is something we need to watch."

