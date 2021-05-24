'We are outraged': Belarusian-Edmontonians rally to support detained journalist

Protesters gathered outside the Strathcona Market and along Whyte Avenue to draw attention to the political upset in Belarus.

Demonstrators showed their support on Monday for prominent journalist Raman Pratasevich who was arrested and brought into Belarus to be detained.

Today’s rally in Edmonton happened alongside the international community condemning actions the Belarussian government took in arresting a journalist after forcing a passenger airliner destined for Lithuania to land Belarus.

“We are here today because we are outraged with what happened in Belarus,” said Anastasiya Talstaya, a member of the Belarusian community in Edmonton.

“A plane with more than 150 passengers was hijacked by the Belarussian president – who is not president anymore because he just rigged the elections in August 2020.”

Talstaya said the whole world needs to be concerned with what is happening in Belarus.

“I assume the world thought that Belarusian problems are problems only for Belarus and Belarussians, but they’re not,” she added.

Protesters told CTV News Edmonton that they are demanding action from the Canadian government.

“We really appreciate that Canada and the world expressed concerns and support, but now we need real action.

“We need real sanctions against (Alexander) Lukashenko and all people who made possible the rigged election. We need Canada and the world to help the real president elect.”

There are approximately 20,000 people from Belarus across Canada.