'We are paying with a life sentence': Sask. woman enters guilty plea in homicide

A 27-year-old woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a La Ronge woman at Court of King’s Bench on Thursday.

Telsa Mackenzie is one of four people charged in Sheena Bilette's death. She was found dead on highway 2 near La Ronge in December of 2019. Mackenzie pleaded not-guilty to first degree murder, but entered a plea of guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. She received a sentence of almost five years, but with credit for time served in remand, she will walk free in less than three months.

Sheena’s father, Willie Billette, said the sentence isn’t long enough.

“It’s a sad day for our family, a sad day for the justice system in Canada,” Willie said in an interview with CTV News outside the courthouse.

Sheena was a mother of four who worked as a substitute teacher, and was taking classes in nursing and education at the local college. The courtroom was filled with people showing support for her.

“I’m extremely impressed by the number of people here,” Justice Mills said.

Justice Mills agreed with the sentence made in a joint submission by the prosecution and defence. He encouraged Mackenzie to think about the pain she caused the family.

“Even if you are in jail paying for your crimes, we are paying with a life sentence,” Willie said in his victim impact statement.

Willie said his four grandchildren, who were all under the age of eleven, will grow up without their mother. He said his wife quit her job as a teacher to look after them, and the family struggles every day.

Evidence heard in court is under a publication ban, as the three co-accused. Charlie Charles, Deborah Mackenzie, and Sharise Sutherland-Kayseas, await trail.