'We are ready to reconnect': WSO to celebrate 75 years of music with 2022-2023 season

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) launched its new season Wednesday, celebrating the 75 years of music it has brought to the region.

The WSO’s 75th season has been dubbed the “celebration season” with a host of classic performances and new additions for music-lovers to enjoy.

“This year, we celebrate,” Maestro Robert Franz said in a news release. “We celebrate coming together again, we celebrate a fresh start, a global awakening, and we celebrate our 75th Anniversary and the 100th Anniversary of the Capitol Theatre, the theatre we call home! We are ready to re-connect, it’s just been way too long!”

The WSO will kick those connections off with Bill and Rochelle Tepperman Masterworks “Beethoven’s 5th Symphony,” which was performed at the WSO’s inaugural concert in 1947.

The 2022-23 season will feature a world-premiere performance by composer Farhad Poupel, and a celebration of music from Oscar Peterson who is considered one of Canada’s greatest pianists of all time.

Conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser will visit for Mendelssohn’s Italy, taking listeners through a musical trip to Italy. Local soloist Jarrett McCourt will wrap up the Masterworks concert series with a performance alongside music by romantic composer Johannes Brahms.

The WSO’s Toldo Pops concert series will start the celebrations with a Birthday Bash featuring Quartetto Gelato. Randy Roberts will keep times celebratory and join Maestro on stage for Cabaret Night, featuring Randy’s impersonations of Cher and Carol Channing.

For the holiday season, WSO’s ‘Holiday Pops’ will celebrate in a “grinchy way” with baritone Reggie Smith Jr. and the WSO Chorus.

Charlotte Knight, who has played Rosalia in West Side Story, returns to the WSO to sing broadway alongside St. Clair College music theatre students. The season will wrap up with pianist Mark Payne.

The WSO said Handel’s Messiah is on the program again, for three evenings, within the Windsor-Essex region.

WSO Rocks! The Ultimate Symphonic Rock Show will feature the music of Moody Blues, ELO and more at the Chrysler Theatre and will be the debut for the WSO’s new assistant conductor.

New this season are added matinee performances including five Sunday matinee Masterworks concerts and a reinvention of the WSO’s Intimate Classics series which will be combined with its Café Concert series and OnStage Concert series where concert-goers can share the stage with Maestro Franz for a coffee and pastries or an adult beverage.

For a full list of what the WSO has in store to celebrate its 75h year, visit the orchestra's website.