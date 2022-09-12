'We are standing strong': East Preston church marks 180th anniversary

Members of the East Preston United Baptist Church in East Preston, N.S., celebrated a major milestone over the weekend.

The long-standing church marked its 180th anniversary Sunday. The weekend-long celebration began Friday with a Kick-Off Gospel Concert, followed by a Fun Day on Saturday and worship services on Sunday.

During its time, the church has welcomed three female preachers and several other community leaders. Members say they're currently working on finding a new building because the congregation is starting to outgrow its current location.

Rev. Andrea Anderson has been a pastor at the church for about five months. She says she’s overjoyed to celebrate such a special occasion.

"This historical Black church and the community of East Preston, we are overjoyed to be here today," said Anderson Sunday.

"It's a lot of excitement, it's good excitement, so we obviously wonder if anything good comes out of Preston. A whole lot of good comes out of Preston," said Wayne Adams, an elder at the church.

Celebrations continued Sunday night with a banquet at a hotel in Dartmouth, N.S., with the theme 'Steadfast to the Lord.'

The event included activities, door prizes and plenty of food.

"Let me tell you. This is a united community. We are standing strong, we are standing firm, and we are trusting in the almighty God because we know he is able to do anything and all things," said Anderson. "So, I'm excited."