'We are still grieving': Search continues for carjacker that killed Red Deer woman

The central Alberta family of a 30-year-old woman killed during a carjacking continues to grieve and search for answers.

RCMP said Reichel Alpeche had "interrupted" the theft of her 2018 Kia Rio and, as a result of that attempt, died from injuries she sustained as the carjacker fled in her car on Tuesday evening.

Godfrey Alpeche, Rachel's older brother, told CTV News that his family had been flooded with community support since the incident.

"It's been so hard for me personally, her family, her close friends, and her partner," Godfrey said.

"We really can't believe it. We are still grieving that much."

He described Reichel as a generous and kind person who was the rock of the family.

"She's a beautiful and a very kind soul," Godfrey said. "She always wanted to help everybody.

"She was always there for me."

On that fateful evening, Godfrey said he was on his way home from work when he was diverted because of police blockades. At the time, he didn't realize that was where his sister had died.

"I just thought, 'Oh, it was an accident," he said. "I didn't assume that it was connected."

Godfrey said he and Rachel's partner, Philip, became worried after not hearing from her for several hours.

"She was always on her phone," he said. "We couldn't reach her."

Later that evening, RCMP informed Godfrey that the investigation on 59 Street, between Gaetz Avenue and 54 Avenue, was connected.

"She was loved by everybody," Godfrey said.

After her funeral this weekend, Godfrey said the focus has now turned to the search for answers.

"We are determined to find whoever did this to my sister," he added. "She doesn't deserve this kind of treatment. She didn't deserve to end her life this way.

"We just can't accept this. I know we need to move forward, but still, we need justice for her death."

Police are asking the public to help them locate Alpeche's vehicle. It has Alberta licence plate BZZ 3962 and damage to the front, according to police.

Call 911 immediately if you see the vehicle, RCMP said, adding that the driver should not be approached.

As of Sunday morning, RCMP told CTV News the search for the vehicle continues.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Red Deer RCMP detachment at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

"I just want to ask for everyone's help to find this person and her car," Godfrey said. "Please, just help us find whoever it is."

With files from CTV News' Nav Sangha