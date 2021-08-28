'We are strong, we are together': New Brunswick frontline workers march in solidarity

Hundreds of New Brunswickers laced up Saturday to say 'thank you' to frontline workers.

A community walk was organized by CUPE New Brunswick, which has been calling on the provincial government to make improvements for frontline workers.

The march began in downtown Fredericton in front of the legislature.

"Being called frontline heroes is great, but we’d much prefer to have good working conditions," said Ellie Michel, an administrative assistant at the Fredericton Hospital.

"We’re here to make sure we send a message to the government that we are strong, we are together. We might be tired at work, but we have a fire burning under us that is unmatched."

"It’s tough getting through each day now, but we mottled through because the compassion we have for residents in each city and the community in general," said Scottie Floyd, VP for CUPE 1252.

Unionized workers weren't alone: others came to support them in their fight for fair wages, better recruitment and retention issues.

"COVID really exposed the fragility of our systems and made them have to work twice as hard," said Sandy Harding, CUPE Maritimes regional director.

She says wage restraint mandates have hurt some of the lowest-paid public service workers.

"They’re having to sell their car to make ends meet, to take a bus to work, they’re going to food banks, they can’t afford their rent," said Harding.

"Nobody who works for this province should be in that situation."

CUPE members in New Brunswick gave the premier 100 days to make improvements. That deadline is Labour Day.

Premier Blaine Higgs was not available for an interview Saturday, however, he did speak with bargaining teams on Thursday.

In a statement, the Government of New Brunswick says it respects the collective bargaining process and remains hopeful that the parties can reach a negotiated agreement.

"We want to strike the balance between fair wages and our obligation to be responsible with taxpayers’ money," said Jennifer Vienneau, spokesperson for the finance and treasury board.

"The premier attended some of (Friday)’s discussions and indicated it was a positive and productive meeting."

Negotiations between CUPE members and the premier will resume next week, but if a deal can’t be reached workers say they are prepared to strike.