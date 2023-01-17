'We are taking this incident very seriously': Student brings replica toy gun to Toronto school

A student brought a replica toy gun to a school in Etobicoke on Tuesday, officials said.

In a letter to parents, the principal of Lanor Junior Middle School informed them about the incident.

"Fortunately, no one was physically harmed, and we are taking this incident very seriously. We are working with TDSB Safe Schools Staff and Toronto Police Services to address this matter," Robert Nigro wrote. He added that the parents of the student involved had been notified.

"Our school and the TDSB have a very clear policy that such items are NOT to be brought to school under any circumstances. The consequences can be very serious and may involve police and suspension," he said.

Meanwhile, Toronto police said officers were called to the school for a robbery. No further details about that incident have been released, including if any items were taken, but police said no injuries were reported.

Police said the school did not go into lockdown.

"Our priority is the safety of our students and staff and we want to ensure that Lanor Junior Public School remains an environment in which students feel safe so that they can learn and grow," Nigro wrote.

"We will continue to work with students, the school, families and the community to support a safe learning environment in our school."