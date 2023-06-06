'We are trying to get to Grand Bend': G2 driver charged after travelling 60 km/h over the speed limit

An 18 year old from Kitchener, Ont. is facing stunt driving charges after OPP clocked them allegedly speeding 150 km/h because they were “trying to get to Grand Bend.”

According to OPP, police stopped a driver just after 12:30 p.m. on Thames Road East, just east of Exeter, Ont. on June 1.

The 18-year-old G2 driver from Kitchener was allegedly clocked in at 150 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone.

OPP said the officer had to avoid being hit as the driver was passing other cars.

The novice driver’s reason for speeding was, "We are trying to Grand Bend.”

Police however weren’t buying the driver’s excuse, and they were subsequently charged with stunt driving and had their vehicle towed.

OPP once again remind drivers that stunt driving is “not worth it.”

— With files from CTV News Kitchener's Alison Sandstrom