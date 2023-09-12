'We are very short': Lethbridge organizations' need for volunteers spiking

With more people needing support, the call for volunteers in Lethbridge is becoming dire.

On an average shift at the Interfaith Food Bank, around 70 volunteers are busy packaging and handing out food.

"We are very short on volunteers," said Danielle McIntyre, executive director of the Interfaith Food Bank.

"We could use another 30 to 40 volunteers right now."

McIntyre says it's been a balancing game trying to find enough volunteers to meet the rise in demand.

"We are really hoping, as children settle back into school routines, that adults will also be settling into some new routines for the fall and we hope they may consider donating some of their time," McIntyre said.

"I think people are changing how they volunteer and we have also seen a lot of our volunteers aging out."

Other outreach groups are in a pinch, too.

The Lethbridge Soup Kitchen prefers to have 10 volunteers on a shift but is seeing numbers around the six or seven mark.

"Our program has grown substantially," said Bill Ginther, executive director for the soup kitchen.

"We do three meals a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. We do upward of 10,000 meals a month now, so you can imagine it's a lot of work to get that ready.

"For us as an organization to go from crisis to crisis, we're short of people and don't have anybody for Sunday night. We put the call out and people do respond.

"We do have that list of people we can call at the last minute who would be willing to come but all of us would like to know everyone is scheduled and shifts are filled."

Seniors account for 78 per cent of all volunteer hours, according to Statistics Canada.

"Our senior demographic hasn't come back as strongly as they used to volunteer, pre-pandemic," said Amanda Jensen, executive director for Volunteer Lethbridge.

"But on the positive side, we are seeing far more students and new Canadians in particular coming forward to volunteer."

Jensen says around 300 volunteer positions are open in the community.

"When large-scale organizations and initiatives like that are feeling the pinch, imagine what those lesser-known organizations are feeling in terms of their ability to recruit," she said.

Jensen says there are steps organizations can take to encourage volunteers to donate their time.

"Look at your job description. ... People want to volunteer for something that is very temporary, that they can say yes or no to sort of last-minute, far more than they used to when they wanted to make a long-term commitment," Jensen said.

"The other thing that I constantly see is volunteers are (consistently) underfunded, so our granters are not often eager to jump in on volunteers because it's a bit harder to measure the success of that."

Jensen says for every volunteer position posted online, there are about 20 more that are not.

McIntyre says this time of year is pivotal to recruiting volunteers ahead of the holidays.

"Colder weather brings more people who need support and, of course, that season of giving is around the corner -- between Thanksgiving and Christmas is when most people need the food bank and also when most people offer their help," McIntyre said.

"So, we have our fingers crossed and we're optimistic that people are going to step forward."

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to visit Volunteer Lethbridge's website.