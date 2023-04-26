'We are watching': Resident crime watch group growing in Kitchener

Neighbours at a Kitchener condominium have formed a group with the goal of helping prevent crime in the area.

The Hofstetter Watch is made up of residents at Chicopee Terrace who are trying to alert each other of anything suspicious that they see outside. Members say it’s the result of them noticing an increase in crime in the area in the past three years.

“I myself have had two bikes stolen and the catalytic converter stolen off my car. I thought I was a unique case until I talked to some of the other residents here and found out that was actually a common occurrence,” Jason Sousa, founder of The Hofstetter Watch said.

The building does not have any outside security cameras. Many members of the watch have installed their own cameras on their windows to try and help.

On Sunday morning, Sousa’s camera caught people trying to break into vehicles in the building parking lot.

He said it's not the first time it’s happened. Sousa added that multiple people have broken into the building before. He said sometimes they steal packages or changes from the laundry machine. Others have caused damage to indoor security cameras or the elevator.

As a result, Sousa created The Hofstetter Watch.

“To make it known that we are watching. We’re not just complacent homeowners. That we care,” Sousa said.

There are 86 units in Chicopee Terrace. According to Sousa, around 20 residents are a part of the watch. A few wake up early to check the parking lot in the morning. The group uses Facebook to alert them of anything suspicious they see.

“We don’t condone going out to confront these people, although sometimes it happens when you’re just out here,” Sousa said.

Watch member Megan Kruse said better lighting, outdoor security cameras, or a security patrol could be options to explore.

“It would be nice to have someone walking around for us so that we don’t have to. I work mornings and nights, so getting up at four in the morning to keep an eye out on the parking lot is not my favourite thing in the world,” Kruse said.

Sousa said since forming the group, the building manager, MF Property Management, has been willing to work with the residents. He said they’ve since installed motion sensor lights in the back of the building and are starting a security audit to explore other options.

On Tuesday, the group is holding its first meet and greet in the building. They hope to make more residents aware of what the group is doing.

As the group continues to grow its membership, Sousa is also hoping that he can get surrounding buildings in the area to join the watch.

MF Property Management did not respond to requests for an interview.

Waterloo Regional Police said they are not aware of the group, but is encouraging residents with concerns about crime to report it to police immediately and not to take direct action themselves.

Police said residents can also take pictures of their personal items to help police try and track down anything that may be stolen.