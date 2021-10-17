'We are with them': Volunteers raising money to send necessities to those in need in Lebanon

Edmonton’s Lebanese community is rallying to raise the money to send a container of basic necessities to people in need in Lebanon.

“It breaks my heart that we are here living in such good conditions, but yet our family back home is suffering,” said Nesrine Merhi Tarrabain, a volunteer.

Lebanon is experiencing financial and fuel crises, deadly clashed between police and protestors have also broken out.

“I don’t think anybody should be suffering from what’s happening due to politics, especially babies,” said Tarrabain. “They cannot find formula, they cannot find diapers.”

The community teamed up with the group Lebanon Strong, an organization that works with charities in Lebanon.

“We will be sending a big container filled with medicine, diapers, formula to go to Lebanon,” said Tarrabain. “Anything that we can do to help these people and even the non-Lebanese people that are living in Lebanon… we need to help anyone and everyone.”

The volunteers also want to spread the word about what is happening in Lebanon.

“We also want people to be educated on what’s happening, obviously to give and help rebuild and get the economy going again and to be aware of what’s happening, how people are suffering,” said Angie Teliani, a volunteer.

“We are with them, our hearts are with them and you know we’re praying for them and we’re going to try to do our part to help them get back to where they need to be.”

The group is hoping to get the supplies shipped to Lebanon in November.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Amanda Anderson