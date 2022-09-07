'With you every step of the way': Premier Moe offers support to victims' families and highlights need for collaboration

In the wake of the tragedy at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Premier Scott Moe spoke to reporters on Big River on Tuesday, offering his condolences to the victims' families and highlighting the continued need for a collaborative effort.

“There’s going to be additional supports that are going to be required,” he said. “We’ll have to work together with the local community, ensuring that those supports are being provided.”

Moe said right now, the priorities for Saskatchewan are to provide those supports and resources to those affected, including victim’s services and mental health supports through a partnership with Prince Albert Grand Council and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

“Then we can focus on the community and focus on healing as a province,” he said.

He said in his discussions with Prime Minister Trudeau, any requests from RCMP for additional resources will continue to be provided.

“I trust that the law enforcement officials in Saskatchewan are going to catch this individual and they are going to ensure that he is held accountable for his actions,” he said.

“Sorrow, just absolute sorrow,” he said when asked what his reaction to the attacks was. “Words cannot describe how senseless this act and the pain that is being experienced by so many families.”

“Please know that this entire province, we are with you, every step of the way.”

Moe said as the province moves forward, there will be discussions surrounding rural and remote policing.

“As we move forward, we’ll have a broader conversation about how we can ensure that we are investing in the right places that are keeping our community members, our friends, and our families safe, regardless of where you live in Saskatchewan.”

“Any broader conversation about how we move forward with augmenting the law enforcement folks that we already have in place, I think needs to take place with First Nations leadership, with municipal leadership with the province and ultimately the federal government at the table.”