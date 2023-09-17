'We came together to take care of our own': Sask. town's residents force out 'QAnon queen'

Residents in the Kamsack area worked together to drive out supporters of a fringe QAnon group after a convoy associated with the self proclaimed “Queen of Canada” arrived on the town’s main street.

The cavalcade made up of eight vehicles showed up in Kamsack early Wednesday morning.

The community’s acting administrator, Sherise Fountain, went out to investigate the visitors.

“It was very alarming. It really, really was very alarming and worrisome because when they’re claiming to be taking over the town,” she told CTV News.

The motorhome at the front of the procession carried a woman claiming to be the Queen of Canada and leader of First Nations

The QAnon group promotes several fringe views and takes issue with healthcare workers who promoted vaccination campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a dangerous group,” Fountain added. “What I read online, they threatened to kill healthcare workers and firefighters. Our hospital and clinic went on a lockdown.”

About 200 angry townsfolk and members of nearby First Nations confronted the group and escorted them out of town.

“Go home, wherever you came from. Get out of here,” one resident shouted while walking past the convoy.

“There was no violence,” Fountain explained. “It was just amazing to see how quickly this community and these neighbouring First Nations came together in common goal of getting this group out of town.”

Fountain said the whole sequence of events reminded her of a certain song by country music artist Jason Aldean.

“All I could think of was the song by Jason Aldean, Try That In A Small Town,” she laughed.

“This is what happened, we came together to take care of our own.”

The cavalcade has since been spotted near Regina.

Just outside of another small town.