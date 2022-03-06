'We can do our part' Windsorites rally support and raise money for Ukraine

There were various events held this weekend in support of the people of Ukraine, caught in the middle of the Russian invasion.

“We cannot go and fight. We cannot be there with them but we can do our part,” says Malgorzata Holec, president of the Polish Club of Windsor.

“They really need medication. They need all kinds of supplies. They need food, petrol.”

Her club held a pasta lunch and dinner fundraiser Saturday. Holec admits she was surprised by the incredible turnout of supporters, many of whom waited in a long line for their food, without complaint.

“This is nothing,” says club vice-president Paul Pochus. “It’s a small gesture that we’re doing here. It’s really the minimal we can do to help out.”

Maria Kiss, a Windsorite and member of the Polish club, was near tears Saturday thanking the people who came to the event.

Her 85-year-old mother is living in Ukraine.

“We really appreciate all of the support that we receiving from polish people in Windsor, all around the world, (for people living near) the polish border,” says Kiss.

Then on Sunday, another rally was held at the edge of Lanspeary Park on Ottawa Street.

In the crowd, Vince Skinner, who isn’t from Ukraine and doesn’t know anyone who lives there.

“As a Canadian, I feel I have to be out, I need to be out here to stand for Ukraine,” says Skinner.

If you want to help the people of Ukraine, there’s still time!

Four businesses in Leamington will continue to collect donations for Ukraine on Monday.

In fact, they’re trying to fill a plane with valuable donations like first aid kits, sleeping bags, mitts and more.

Here’s a poster with the details.