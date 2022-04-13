'We can do this': Dr. Lisa Barrett says masks, testing, limiting contacts key to gathering safely

With the Easter long weekend just around the corner, many families and friends in the Maritimes are looking forward to getting together after two years of living under COVID-19-related guidelines and restrictions.

Although Maritimers have more tools and knowledge on how to get together safely during the pandemic, Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease specialist in Nova Scotia, says it's still important for people to follow the basic rules when it comes to COVID-19.

"Please make sure that you stay home if you're sick, if you have vulnerable people around, make sure you're testing right before you go to see those folks if you have access to tests, and of course, wearing masks in the number of days before getting together is super important," said Barrett during an interview with CTV News on Tuesday.

Barrett says people should also keep their close contacts at a "moderate" level in the days prior to a gathering, as a way to reduce the risk of spread.

Positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in all three Maritime provinces, however, the number of deaths has stayed relatively the same.

Barrett says this is likely due to people getting vaccinated against the virus.

"Vaccines do work. We've always said that they don't protect perfectly against infection, but they are very good, Omicron included, if you have all of your doses against deaths and hospitalizations," she said.

"So, what you're seeing is a big congratulations to people in Atlantic Canada who have gotten vaccinated, but there's more. Also, deaths are always delayed as cases go up and that's going to take a couple of weeks to see that impact, same with hospitalizations."

On Tuesday, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam urged Canadians to keep wearing masks, regardless of varying jurisdictional guidelines, as the country sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Tam also underlined the need to get boosted with a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to prevent against severe outcomes from the illness -- two points with which Barrett agrees.

"Definitely boosters. If you're eligible, either for your third one... please consider going out to do that, the sooner the better. And if you're eligible coming up for the fourth dose, do that as well. It does help," she said.

Barrett says masking and limiting contacts to moderate levels are also two important factors in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

"That doesn't mean not getting together, but people should have the option to be able to use public essential services and expect to see masks, which federal and provincial professionals in this field are recommending are needed," she said.

"So, inside, indoors, please... if you're in a public space like public transit or grocery stores, there are lots of people out there who need to wear a mask. Not just this weekend, but until we're done with this."

As of April 7, Nova Scotia reported 63.9 per cent of its eligible residents were vaccinated with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine – a number that Barrett says she wishes was higher.

"The dose of vaccine we have right now are really helpful, but we do need for you to have the third one to be very effective, and that's especially true if you're medically vulnerable," she said.

"Therefore, I would say let's aim for the same number we went for, for doses one and two. To get the most benefit, particularly at times of surge like this, you need to get up into the 80s and 90s (per cent) for this to be mostly impactful."

Barrett says her best medical advice for everyone is to maintain moderate contacts, continue to mask, get COVID-19 vaccines when eligible, and test and isolate when needed.

"Use every tool that makes our vaccine-plus plan work, and that's a medical expert opinion that's not in a minority,” she said.

"And we can do this. No one is so tired that they can't do these simple things. These aren't restrictions, these are ways of keeping us out and about, and being able to do the things we want."

Although it is too early to tell, Barrett says she is hopeful for a better summer when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.