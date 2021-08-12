'We can prepare to help those in need': CFA working on sending feed from eastern Canada to western farmers battling drought

Farmers in the Prairie provinces have been rocked in 2021 due to severe drought, which has led to feed shortages.

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) is looking to alleviate some of the problems farmers are dealing with, by starting the Hay West initiative.

The initiative would see farmers in eastern Canada send surplus hay to those struggling farmers in the west.

"When you look at what is happening, particularly in Western Canada, along with the northern part of Ontario, I mean these are unusual types of seasons. Yes, we do have dry periods and drought periods, but the extent of the drought and the heat is beyond normal," said Keith Currie, who is the first vice president of CFA.

"It's not something farmers can prepare for, but as farmers collectively, we can prepare to help those in need."

Currie said this initiative won't fix all the problems that farmers in Western Canada are dealing with, but the hope is it will help lessen the burden for the priority areas.

He added the organization, along with a third party, is working to determine how much feed is available to send and what areas of the country need it the most, as well as determining where the feed will come from.

"Atlantic Canada, although not large in area, have had a very good growing season for hay. So there is plenty of hay there. Quebec has hay, Ontario does have some hay available. So we are looking at all sources everywhere."

This isn't the first time this initiative has been put in place as it was first used in 2002 to help western farmers and then it was reversed 10 years later as western farmers sent feed out east.

Even though the initiative has been used roughly a decade apart each time, Currie said farmers and CFA are noticing climate changes throughout the country, and noted they have to continuously adapt to the current conditions.

He said farmers are key in combating climate change, adding it is key that governments invest in solutions to help farmers adapt and mitigate climate change.

Once the feed starts to be shipped to Western Canada, Currie said the hope is the supplies will be used to get farmers through the rest of the season.

"We want to make sure that this is going to help people get through the season, that being the fall, winter, and spring season where the feed is going to be necessary and into hopefully next year, which will be a different year in which we will get back to, what we want to call normal, growing seasons."

He added the hope is the first load of feed will start to be sent out next week, which will be followed by numbers that are more significant in the following weeks.