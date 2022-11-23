'We can't afford this vaccine': Pushing to expand access to HPV vaccine

A London woman is petitioning the Ontario government to expand access to the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

“I just had a lot of girls my age reaching out with similar stories. We couldn't afford this vaccine, we were opted out by our parents, this just isn't an option for us,” said Gillian Cameron.

Currently, the HPV vaccine is offered for free to boys and girls in grade seven. But if older people want it, it can cost hundreds of dollars.

Cameron started a petition to make the vaccine free for people under the age of 26.

She told CTV News her parents opted her out of the vaccine when she was younger and now she can't afford to buy it herself.

HPV can lead to many health issues, like cancer, in both men and women.