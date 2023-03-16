'We can’t afford to lose any of them': Doctors Manitoba sounds alarm on physician retention

Doctors Manitoba is applauding a national report examining Canada’s health workforce crisis, but says more work needs to be done to bolster physician retention.

According to Doctors Manitoba, our province currently has one of the largest physician shortages in the nation.

“It would take 405 more physicians just to reach Canada's average in Manitoba, which is clearly inadequate compared to leading nations around the world,” Doctors Manitoba president Dr. Candace Bradshaw said at a news conference Wednesday.

“That’s why this report and its recommendations based on leading practices couldn’t come at a better time.”

The report was published earlier this week by the House of Commons standing committee on health.

It made 20 recommendations, including expanding medical training, increasing the number of residency spaces for international graduates and promoting and expanding team-based care.

Bradshaw said these recommendations validate steps already underway in Manitoba, but noted there is no path forward in improving health care without addressing the physician shortage.

Additionally, Dr. Bradshaw said 43 per cent of doctors have signalled their intention to retire, leave Manitoba or reduce clinical hours in the next few years.

“I can tell you that number is growing. We can't afford to lose any of them, so it's our hope at Doctors Manitoba that this report will get more action to tackle the shortage of physicians that we have here and ultimately get Manitobans the care that they need and deserve.”

The organization said Manitoba’s Health Human Resource Action Plan unveiled in November included actions to support physician recruitment and retention.

While some have been confirmed to be moving forward, Doctors Manitoba said the initiatives offering the most immediate relief and support to retaining physicians remain in limbo.

A government spokesperson told CTV News Winnipeg in an email a number of initiatives from the action plan are currently underway, including adding 80 physician training seats, including 40 additional positions for internationally educated medical students, and investing in physician retention by supporting overall health and wellness through a $450,000 contribution to the Physician Peer Support Program run by Doctors Manitoba.

“Since the action plan was announced in November, 45 physicians and 17 physician assistants and clinical assistants have been hired,” the statement read.

“We recognize more work needs to be done, and we look forward to providing additional Health Human Action Plan updates that will retain, train, and recruit Manitoba doctors soon."

- With files from Kimberly Rio Wertman