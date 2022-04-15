'We can't believe this win': Surrey, B.C. couple had to check ticket twice after $1M lotto prize

A Surrey couple is still in disbelief they're $1 million richer after winning a recent Lotto 6/49 prize.

Jarnail and Majinder Khatra bought a ticket for the Feb. 26 draw together from the Real Canadian Superstore on 104 Avenue. Jarnail stopped at a gas station on his way home from work more than a month later to check the numbers.

"I checked the ticket on March 29, and I saw a million dollars and didn’t believe it," he said in a statement shared by the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

"I went home and looked on bclc.com and matched all of the numbers twice to make sure."

Finally confident they'd won the prize, Jarnail shared the news with Majinder first.

"I couldn't believe it," Manjinder said in a statement. "I brought him to Canada in the '90s and he thanked me for it the day he found out and I wasn’t sure why he was saying that … then he told me we won the money!"

The Khatras don't know yet how they'll spend their winnings, but said the prize will undoubtedly change their lives.

"We can't believe this win," Majinder said.

The odds of matching all six numbers and collecting a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are one in 13,983,816. The odds of winning the guaranteed $1 million prize, which the Khatras won, vary depending on the number of $3 Lotto 6/49 tickets that are purchased for the specific draw.