'We can’t build a strong Canada without municipalities': PM highlights importance of collaboration in post-pandemic economic recovery

Canada’s ability to rely on a strong import and export sector may not always exist. This is one of the many things brought to light by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave his annual address to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities virtually Friday. He highlighted the need for all levels of government to attribute to a stronger economy together.

“We can’t build a strong Canada without working closely, in partnership, with municipalities,” said the Prime Minister. “But we also need to keep putting the pressure on [the provinces] to ensure everyone shows up at the table.”

Federal minister of intergovernmental affairs Dominic Leblanc said building Canada post-pandemic starts with an independent economy.

He added inter-provincial trade and supply chain barriers, like those seen on alcohol transport or inconsistent jurisdictional rules, need to be reformed.

“We’re going to do our homework,” he said. “We need to get rid of as many of those trade barriers we can. Then we can go to work with industry and the provinces to try and eliminate the other trade barriers.”

Regina-Qu’Appelle Conservative MP Andrew Scheer said Liberal policies like the carbon tax have limited economic growth in the country, even well before the pandemic.

“The government has thrown marbles on the floor in the way of entrepreneurs and investors trying to get recovery going,” he said. “They’re putting new barriers and gatekeepers in place to keep that growth from happening.”

Scheer added the issues revolving the housing and homelessness crisis or mental health and addictions are directly impacted by economic growth.

Trudeau said the success of Canada’s economy relies on the success of municipalities with support from the federal and provincial orders of government.

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will present to municipal delegates at the conference Saturday.