'We can't force them to take the help': Sudbury city councillor on people in tents downtown

A city councillor in Sudbury is voicing his concerns over what he calls misinformation regarding the treatment of the homeless people camped out at a downtown park.

People currently living in Memorial Park in downtown Sudbury are refusing to relocate.

City Councillor Bill Leduc said even though there are plenty of services available, some people don’t want the help.

"This is a group here that refuses to leave. They want no help from the city whatsoever and they have identified that. They want to be left alone. They want to be on their own," Leduc said. "There are individuals out there that do want the help and I am 100 per cent helping those who want the help. Unfortunately, if a person doesn’t want the help, we can’t force them to take the help."

He said there are roughly 300 people who are currently experiencing homelessness in the city and that the mayor and city council have been working hard to fill in the gaps for these individuals.

"We’ve spent about $4.5 million so far, provincially and federally, along with municipal money, on making sure our most vulnerable population is looked after," Leduc said. "We just don’t have the manpower to have 300 employees out addressing everybody. And that’s why some of these people are falling through the cracks. It’s unfortunate."

Although no one who is currently living in Memorial Park would speak with CTV News, a local organization that works with them spoke on their behalf.

"They are very hurt and angry, and I think it becomes very traumatizing. And it’s the trauma over and over and not really knowing what to do or where to go. Shelters are at capacity. The major players in mental health and illness are at capacity," said Jehnna Morin, the executive director of Sudbury Centre for Transitional Care.

Leduc said the city has $7.4 million coming in from the federal government to deal with the homelessness issue and the city council will use that money for transitional housing.