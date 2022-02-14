'We can't go backwards again': Local business community reacts to accelerated reopening plan

Businesses in Waterloo Region, Guelph and Wellington County are preparing for changes to capacity limits and proof-of-vaccination requirements.

Ontario announced plans to fast-track its reopening plan Monday.

“The removal of these measures has always been the objective,” Premier Doug Ford said at a press conference on Monday morning.

Starting Feb. 17, indoor gathering limits will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. Capacity limits will be lifted at most indoor locations where people must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Proof-of-vaccination requirements are expected to be lifted across Ontario at the beginning of March.

Greg Durocher, president of the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce, said there is some concern for local businesses.

“The existing clientele that is comfortable coming in and utilizing that vaccine passport process may not be coming back in when everyone is allowed back in, including those that are unvaccinated,” he said.

No matter what happens, Durocher said one thing remains true.

“We can’t go backwards again,” he said.

Jody Palubiski, CEO of the Charcoal Group, said his company will follow provincial restrictions. The restaurants will still have extra protocols for staff that were developed throughout the pandemic.

He said he’s happy the mask mandate will remain in place for now, adding that since his restaurants span different health regions, they’ve tried to apply policies from each area across the board.

“Where one region might have said early on that goggles were important for staff to wear, we would just make that best practice throughout the entire company,” he said. “We tried to take the best practices, layer them on top, and, as restrictions now come off, basically we follow the advice of the province.”

In a news release, Waterloo Region’s top doctor said residents should continue to use caution as restrictions lift and get vaccinated and boosted when they are eligible.

“Our collective efforts are making an important difference and will serve us well as restrictions continue to loosen,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in the release. “It’s very encouraging to see health system indicators continuing to improve.”

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie said the accelerated reopening is a step in the right direction, but added some businesses may choose to continue asking for proof of vaccination.

“It’s their choice and, if they think that their patrons or their business model or their atmosphere really requires that, then it’s up to them,” Guthrie said. “The patrons and customers that want to come can also have a choice to go in there or not go in there.”

Ford cautioned moving forward with lifting restrictions will only happen "if public health and health system indicators continue to improve."

With files from CTV Toronto