'We can't make them build a levee': Frustration over Nooksack River flooding on both sides of border

“This is an American problem and it has to be dealt with on their side.”

Those are the words of frustrated Sumas Prairie farmer Dave Martens, but his sentiments are shared by the mayor of Sumas, Wash.

“I’ve been going to meetings for almost a year and not much has changed,” said Mayor Bruce Bosch.

Both communities faced catastrophic flooding when the Nooksack River in Washington State spilled its banks last November.

For Martens, it meant the loss of 40,000 chickens. Supply chain delays pushed back repairs, and his barns are still empty.

Over the border in Sumas, about 30 per cent of homes are still uninhabitable.

The mayor there says those responsible for managing the Nooksack need to do more.

Bosch said he’s spent hundreds of hours in meetings about the flood, but there’s been little action.

“Unfortunately, we’re not much further than we were last year," he said. "They did dig a side channel in the area of question near the … overflow, which they’re hoping will increase capacity and direct the flow more towards … downriver.”

Former Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun said there’s been dialogue, “but the Americans are not going to but a levee or a dike at Everson.”

“We can’t make them build a levee there," he said. "We better start figuring out a plan that receives whatever water comes over when it comes over.”

Martens said his family is still traumatized by what happened last year.

“There’s still times at night were we both have nightmares. My daughter hasn’t returned to the farm yet. She’s still living elsewhere just because of the haunting memories of the flood,” he said.

Damage to his property is estimated at $2.7 million.

He is grateful for financial help the province has provided to get his farming operation up and running again, though the barn repairs probably won’t be complete before January.

However, he said his family is yet to hear back from Disaster Financial Assistance regarding their application on damage to an older home on the property that will be used for farm help.

Martens did receive assistance repairing the home he and his wife live in.

Despite his losses, he believes he’s in better shape than many of his neighbours.

“On my street alone, there’s five or six homes that are open and vacant and nobody living in them. Until farmers can get back living on their farms, it's going to be a long, long process,” he said.

Emergency Management B.C. said approximately 50 per cent of the 1,927 applications processed for Disaster Financial Assistance after last year's atmospheric rivers have been ineligible. The province is working to create digital applications to clarify what types of losses are eligible.

Meanwhile, Bosch said he understands what Abbotsford flood victims are going through.

“I feel for you. My heart goes out to you,” Bosch said.

He believes the Nooksack problem will eventually be fixed.

The question is, when?