'We can't wait to get it going': Kingsville’s Greenway Jam takes the stage this weekend

A unique, back-to-nature festival experience is happening this weekend in Canada’s southernmost town of Kingsville.

The Greenway Jam, a three-day festival with a new look and feel, is presented by The Kingsville Music Society and takes place Aug. 12 to 14.

The Greenway Jam replaces the former Kingsville Folk Music Festival after a two-year hiatus.

“It was a time to really think about the direction that the society was taking,” said organizer Michele Law. “We decided that we want to present music of all kinds and make it accessible to everybody.”

The Greenway Jam is taking live music beyond the former festival grounds of Lakeside Park and bringing it across the Town of Kingsville along a two-kilometre expanse of the Chrysler Canada Greenway trail that links the stages located at various venues along the way.

Festival-goers are invited to cycle or walk along the trail to watch their favourite musicians perform.

According to fellow organizer John Law, “there's lots of room to expand.”

“We could have a 30-kilometre festival soon but we're going to start small. That's a dream,” John added.

The three-day event offers a lineup of local and Canadian performers with a diverse range of musical styles, including Kathleen Edwards, Ashley MacIsaac and Steven Page.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the music and sunshine during the day with a wide array of free concerts and musical workshops.

Headlining evening act shows on the main stage at Kingsville Brewery are ticketed.

“The shows are quite similar as the old folk festival but there was a brand new name and a new venue and it's just really exciting,” said John.

“We can't wait to get it going.”