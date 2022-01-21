'We cannot cover these costs on the back of the municipal tax payers': Windsor mayor meets with finance minister

The Mayor of Windsor participated in a virtual discussion with Ontario’s Minister of Finance, regarding the 2022 provincial budget and the city’s deficit.

Speaking to Peter Bethlenfalvy on Friday, mayor Drew Dilkens focused on the need for upper levels of Government to support municipalities once again, in dealing with pandemic related expenses.

“Well, I can tell you that in 2020 when we applied for funding to cover the deficit we had then, we were the municipality that received the third most,” says Dilkens.

The city’s projected deficit for 2021-2022 is $25 million.

“These expenses are unsustainable. We need support from province, we need support from the Federal Government.”

Dilkens says the deficit is related to COVID-19 expenditures, but also a drop in transit ridership, as well operating YQG Airport and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Should the city not receive the full amount in funding, they could cut spending in the capital budget, take on more debt, or increase property taxes.

“We cannot cover these costs on the back of the municipal tax payers,” Dilkens tells CTV News Windsor.

Last year, the city was left with a $10-million deficit.