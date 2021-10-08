'We cannot let our guards down': Health officers urge long weekend caution for Sask. First Nations
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
Two medical health officers urge members of Saskatchewan First Nations to be careful over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
"Household gatherings remain the biggest source of transmission of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan," Dr. Ibrahim Khan, with Indigenous Services Canada, and Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka, with the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority, said in an open letter.
They recommend the following precautions:
- If you are unvaccinated, you shouldn't gather with family and friends. If you do, meet outdoors where the risk of transmission is lower
- If gathering indoors, be aware of the vaccination status of your guests. Children under 12 are at elevated risk of transmission, since they can't yet be vaccinated.
- If gathering in a public place, follow the masking, proof of vaccination or testing requirements of that location.
"We cannot let our guards down this long weekend. This virus is very smart and will spread at any chance it gets," the doctors say.
"We all have a role to play to curb this fourth wave and these short-term measures can help stop further transmission of COVID-19 to protect children, families and communities."
