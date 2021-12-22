'We cannot relax and wait to see if it gets bad': Sask. NDP leader calls for immediate measures to fight Omicron

Provincial NDP leader Ryan Meili says more health measures are critical to keep the anticipated rise in Omicron COVID-19 variant cases under control in order to "protect the people of Saskatchewan."

"We're the only province that hasn't introduced any new measures," Meili said during a virtual news conference on Wednesday.

"We had the worst fourth wave in the entire country (by) every measure; we still have the lowest vaccination rate in the entire country," Meili said

As Omicron cases surge, provinces including British Columbia and Alberta have announced new measures meant to curb the spread of the highly-transmissible variant.

The Sask. Party government has extended the mask mandate and COVID-19 vaccine requirements until the end of January but has not announced new measures.

Instead, it has leaned into booster vaccine doses, with eligibility expanded to all adults earlier this week.

However, Meili said based on modelling shared by the province's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab on Tuesday, he believes limits on gathering sizes and large events are needed, as well as expansion in the places where proof of vaccination is required.

"I think we were all hoping that this Christmas would be much different. And we wouldn't be talking about this very annoying virus that we are all very sick of dealing with," Meili said.

"We can wish for things but we have to deal with the reality of the day."

During the news conference on Tuesday where he discussed the province's current modelling, Shahab said even without measures in place, people should limit holiday gatherings to two or three households with 10 to 15 people.

Shahab said if there is a "rapid dissemination" of the Omicron variant, additional public health measures may be needed — quickly.

"We have to be nimble with Omicron," Shahab told reporters.

"We can't take weeks to make decisions. Decisions have to be made in hours to days once we start seeing a surge."

Meili said he'd prefer to see those changes immediately.

"We cannot relax and wait to see if it gets bad. We need to be prepared for the worst and hoping for the best," Meili said.