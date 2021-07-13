WE Care for Kids donates $236,000 to WRH

The WE Care for Kids Foundation is helping make the lives of families in need easier thanks to a donation of $236,109.49.

The money will cover the cost of equipment in the Paediatric Unit, Family Birthing Centre and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“It has been amazing to see the community rally around us and step up to donate and come up with third party events benefitting the foundation,” says WE Care for Kids Foundation Board President Mike Brain.

Among the vital equipment purchased is the Mini C Arm which is a specialized x-ray machine that allows doctors to view and fixate bone fractures, especially small bones and joints in children.

The funds were also used to purchase six baby bassinets, two infant warmers in the Family Birthing Centre, two isolettes in the NICU as well as B Braun Syringe Pumps and Infant Scales in Paediatrics.

Since all of the large events were cancelled during the pandemic, WE Care for Kids relied on small fundraising initiatives such as raffles and partnering up with businesses to generate revenue.

“Windsor Regional Hospital is grateful for the efforts of We Care for Kids,” says Windsor Regional Hospital Vice President of Surgery and Family Services Rosemary Petrakos. “It truly makes a difference when our medical staff can rely on the latest and best technologies to treat their patients – We CARE for KIDS makes this possible. Thank you to all who support them.”