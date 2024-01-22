'We could not operate without our volunteers': Wild ARC looking to double volunteer base

You could call this the shoulder season at the BC SPCA’s Wild ARC in Metchosin, B.C.

“We get a lot of babies through the spring and summer so currently we don’t have any babies in care,” said Sam Webb, manager of Wild ARC.

What they do have is all types of other animals including deer, raccoons, raptors and eagles, to name a few.

Eighty per cent of those injured animals were hurt through some sort of negative interaction with humans.

“Wildlife is something that deserves a second chance and so our centre here gives them that,” said Webb.

The centre provides care to roughly 3,000 wild animals per year and is one of only a few wildlife rehabilitation centres in the province. It’s equipped to diagnose and treat a wide range of illnesses, injuries and diseases.

“Our volunteers are (the) core of Wild ARC,” said Webb. “We could not operate without our volunteers.”

Currently the centre has around 120 registered volunteers but with the busy baby season soon approaching, it is looking to double that number.

“This is something that’s I’m passionate about,” said David Guyader, a volunteer with Wild ARC. “I love animals.”

Guyader has been volunteering at Wild ARC for the past two years after retiring.

“I retired after being an independent insurance adjuster,” said Guyader.

Now he is helping out at the centre at least eight hours a week. He does everything from feeding the animals and repairing pens, to dishes and laundry.

He says he had no idea how rewarding his experience at the centre was going to be when he signed up.

“The reward for me, there is so many things,” said the volunteer. “One is helping wildlife.”

He also appreciates having the opportunity to learn from staff about the wild creatures that he has always been so interested in.

“They are quite happy to take you under their wing, pun intended, and teach you about the things that they’re doing and why those animals are coming in,” said Guyader.

Wild ARC says it has treated more than 56,000 wild animals since its inception in 1997.

Volunteer positions are wide in scope, fulfilling specific needs such as cleaning enclosures, creating indoor and outdoor habitats for the animals, feeding and food prep, to general duties such as cleaning.

All that Wild ARC asks is that you commit a minimum of four hours per week.

“We provide all the training on site and online so you don’t have to have any previous wildlife experience to be a volunteer here,” said Webb.

To make a difference in the lives of a few little creatures go to Wild ARC’s website to fill out a volunteer application.