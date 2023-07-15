'We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome': 69-year-old Coquitlam woman found safe

A 69-year-old woman with dementia who had been missing since Monday has been “safely located,” Coquitlam RCMP said Saturday.

The search effort included Coquitlam Search and Rescue, police dogs and an RCMP helicopter. Mounties also went door-to-door to raise awareness of the missing person’s case.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins with Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release.

The woman has been reunited with her family, according to police.

In a post on social media, Coquitlam mayor Richard Stewart said the senior was found in the north east of the city, in the foothills of Burke Mountain.

Investigators continue to gather information to piece together the timeline of the past week, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about the woman’s disappearance is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1559 and quote file number 2023-18227.